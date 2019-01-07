App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs traffic police to keep tab on Google maps to control traffic jams in Delhi

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the roads should be made free of congestion to decrease air pollution in the national capital.

PTI
The National Green Tribunal has directed the city traffic police to evolve a mechanism to refer to Google maps for taking prompt remedial and preventive steps at places witnessing traffic jams.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the roads should be made free of congestion to decrease air pollution in the national capital.

"We are of the view that since traffic jams can be observed from the Google maps, the traffic police must evolve a mechanism to view the Google maps so as to take prompt remedial and preventive steps at places where traffic jams are taking place," the bench said.

The tribunal directed that a copy of this order along with complaint be sent to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, by email for taking appropriate steps in accordance with law.

It also reiterated that every order of the NGT was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Environemnt #India #NGT

