Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs SDMC to apprise it about status of sewage facilities in south Delhi colony

The SDMC had told the NGT that all these properties were "unauthorised properties" and suggested that DJB cooperate in the matter.

The National Green Tribunal on April 5 directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to apprise it about the status of sewage facilities at the Paryavaran Complex in south Delhi. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra Rathore ordered the municipal corporation to file an affidavit stating the progress of work.

"We are informed by the petitioner in person that though on the earlier occasion a statement was made on behalf of SDMC that 70 per cent of the work have been done, is not correct. According to the petitioner in person hardly 30 per cent of the work has been done.

"Counsel for the SDMC shall file an affidavit of the officer concerned stating as to whether work has been completed, if not, how much still remains," the bench said.

The green panel had earlier directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to look into the issue of sewage generation in the Paryavaran Complex area and asked the chief engineer (water) of Delhi Jal Board to propose the layout plan for the purpose of drainage of sewage of the colony.

The SDMC had told the NGT that all these properties were "unauthorised properties" and suggested that DJB cooperate in the matter.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city residents Charvi Mehra and others seeking stoppage of discharge of sewage from nearby houses which was affecting the environment.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 06:18 pm

tags #environment #India #NGT

