App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs Haryana to clear 25 lakh tonne waste at Bandhwari site in 6 months

The green panel had earlier directed the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation to submit a performance guarantee of Rs 25 lakh for stopping leachate from the Bandhwari landfill site.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Noting unsatisfactory state of affairs in dealing with garbage at Gurugram and Faridabad, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Haryana government to clear about 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill within six months.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the state government to deposit Rs 20 crore in an escrow account for clearing the legacy waste and constituted a committee to ensure removal of waste from the site.

"We direct the State of Haryana to transfer a sum of Rs 20 crores to an escrow account with liberty to the State to recover the said amount from the concerned stakeholders in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016," the bench said in a recent order.

Close

The committee will comprise of Haryana chief secretary, Finance and Urban Local Bodies secretary, Commissioners of Municipal Corporation of Faridabad and Gurugram, CPCB representative and member secretary of Haryana state pollution control board.

related news

NGT said the committee may co-opt any other technical persons or agencies and after the removal of waste from the entire or part of the land, the state may consider using part of the recovered land for Integrated Waste Processing and Treatment Facility and also for Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF) for hazardous waste.

"At the periphery a bio-diversity park can be developed to improve the air quality and ambience. The committee may have the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Indore and Dr Syed Asad Ali Warsi, Chief Executive Officer of the Indore Municipal Corporation as special invitees," it said, adding that the panel may meet preferably within two weeks.

It said the special invitees from Indore can be incorporated in the committee as they have successfully handled removal of waste in that city.

The tribunal directed that an interim report of the steps taken may be furnished to it by Urban Local Bodies secretary of Haryana within a month by e-mail, and posted the matter for hearing on September 25.

NGT had earlier directed the Haryana chief secretary to submit an action taken report and take punitive action against the officers for failing to stop leachate from the Bandhwari landfill site.

The green panel had earlier directed the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation to submit a performance guarantee of Rs 25 lakh for stopping leachate from the Bandhwari landfill site.

It had slammed the Haryana government and its civic bodies over the disposal of industrial waste and construction debris in the Aravalli forests along the Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

The green panel was hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Vivek Kamboj and Amit Chaudhary, alleging that the municipal corporations of Gurgaon and Faridabad were disposing industrial waste and construction debris in these forest areas.

Kamboj had referred to a media report which said construction debris were found dumped in the forest and quoted a local resident as saying that several vehicles dumped waste there every Sunday morning.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #environment #India #NGT

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.