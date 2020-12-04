NGT directs all municipal corporations to sprinkle water before sweeping roads

We direct all the Municipal Corporations/Local Bodies in NCR where air quality levels are normally non-compliant and other cities with the air quality 'poor' and above to take necessary steps to ensure sprinkling of water before sweeping of roads, the bench said.

The National Green Tribunal has directed all municipal corporations and local bodies in NCR and other cities where air quality is 'poor' to ensure that water is sprinkled on roads before sweeping them. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kunar Goel said the water used should be from sewage treatment plants and not fresh water.

We direct all the Municipal Corporations/Local Bodies in NCR where air quality levels are normally non-compliant and other cities with the air quality 'poor' and above to take necessary steps to ensure sprinkling of water before sweeping of roads, the bench said. It also directed them to take further steps of planting of grass/raising small herbs and shrubs on the sides of the pavements/road shoulders and on open dusty areas, including the areas on the sides of the pavements/right of way.

The pavements may also be appropriately covered so as to prevent generation of dust and attention also needs to be given to stop burning of biomass/waste and regulate construction and demolition activities, the NGT said. The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by R S Virk seeking action to mitigate the impact of dust pollution arising out of dry sweeping of roads in metro cities.

According to the applicant, dust contributes to about 43 per cent of the air pollution.