NGT directs AAP govt to shut down industries running in residential areas

The National Green Tribunal has directed the AAP government and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to shut down unauthorised industrial units located in residential areas of Daryaganj here.

A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore said the factories operating in residential areas cause air pollution and is extremely harmful to the people who are living in the surrounding areas.

The green panel directed the municipal corporation to ensure that these factories do not operate till they obtain clearance from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

"In case the units have applied for clearance from the DPCC, the same may be reopened, as and when the requisite clearances are given by the committee.

"The DPCC shall decide on the application so received, for obtaining clearance, expeditiously and in no case later than four weeks... In case any application is pending before it, the same shall be immediately looked into and decided within the stipulated time," the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Daryaganj resident Mohd Shariq seeking action against illegal factories in the area and demanding sealing of such units in non-conforming areas.

The plea, filed through advocate Gaurav Bansal, has also sought directions to initiate criminal proceedings against those running such unauthorised units.

It claimed that despite issuance of several letters by Public Grievances Commission of Delhi and Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has failed to stop operation of illegal factories.