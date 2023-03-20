 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Most likely to overshoot 1.5°C global warming limit: Major UN report on climate change

Mar 20, 2023 / 09:47 PM IST

India welcomed the report, but it also highlighted that it talks about the need for increased climate funding and reminded the $100 billion promise made by the developed countries to the developing nations.

The report said that there are multiple, feasible, and effective options to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to human-caused climate change, and that they are available now. (Image: AP)

Global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in 2030 implied by nationally determined contributions (NDCs) announced by October 2021 make it likely that warming will exceed 1.5°C during the 21st century and make it harder to limit warming below 2°C, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in its fourth and final instalment of the sixth assessment report (AR6) released on March 20.

The report stated there are gaps between projected emissions from implemented policies and those from NDCs. It also stated finance flows fall short of the levels needed to meet climate goals across all sectors and
regions.

It said overshooting 1.5°C warming will lead to irreversible impacts and risks for human and natural systems. "If warming exceeds a specified level such as 1.5°C, it could gradually be reduced again by achieving and sustaining net negative global CO2 emissions. This would require additional deployment of carbon dioxide removal, compared to pathways without overshoot, leading to greater feasibility and sustainability concerns. Overshoot entails adverse impacts, some irreversible, and additional risks for human and natural systems, all growing with the magnitude and duration of overshoot," read the report.

IPCC is the key scientific authority on climate crisis and comprises the world's leading climate scientists. Reports by the IPCC are considered the planet's most authoritative assessments of the state of global warming, its consequences and the measures being taken to tackle it.