MoS Ajay Bhatt reaches land subsidence-struck Joshimath

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

Bhatt to hold discussions with officials about the damage done by land subsidence.

Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt reached Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town today where cracks have developed in buildings and roads among others amid land subsidence.

Bhatt held discussions with administrative officials at the army base and took an overview of the situation unfolding in the holy town.

Commenting on the damage land subsidence has done to the army camps situated in Joshimath, the minister told CNBC-TV18 that 29 buildings have been affected and vacated, and 47 people have been shifted so far.

When asked whether the government ignored the concerns raised by the residents of Joshimath in the past year, the minister said that it wasn't anyone's intention to ignore people. However, he mentioned that many people could not understand the severity of the situation.

Talking about the alleged negligence of the state government in the situation, the minister said that 'one can't avoid destiny'.

The minister mentioned that the residents will get more than what's mentioned in the guidelines as compensation for losing their homes.