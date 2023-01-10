MoS Ajay Bhatt reaches land subsidence-struck Joshimath

Ajay Bhatt.

Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Ajay Bhatt reached Uttarakhand’s Joshimath town today where cracks have developed in buildings and roads among others amid land subsidence.

Bhatt held discussions with administrative officials at the army base and took an overview of the situation unfolding in the holy town.

Commenting on the damage land subsidence has done to the army camps situated in Joshimath, the minister told CNBC-TV18 that 29 buildings have been affected and vacated, and 47 people have been shifted so far.

When asked whether the government ignored the concerns raised by the residents of Joshimath in the past year, the minister said that it wasn't anyone's intention to ignore people. However, he mentioned that many people could not understand the severity of the situation.

Talking about the alleged negligence of the state government in the situation, the minister said that 'one can't avoid destiny'.

The minister mentioned that the residents will get more than what's mentioned in the guidelines as compensation for losing their homes.

Authorities were scheduled to demolish hotels and houses in Joshimath today. Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View will be demolished today, officials said.

The demolition will begin under the supervision of a team of experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee.

As a safety measure, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been deployed at the site.

Fresh cracks were seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand earlier today.

"Efforts are underway for rehabilitation of affected people in Joshimath. We assure the safety of the people of Joshimath. I have received calls about villages near Joshimath grappling with a similar situation. The chief minister will be briefed on the same," Sitarganj MLA Saurabh Bahuguna told ANI.