A Thailand national park is mailing garbage back to litterbugs

In order to stop people from littering in the natural environment, officials of Thailand's Khao Yai National Park are packaging up the garbage visitors leave behind and mailing it back to them - along with a fine issued for littering.

The garbage was sent back to the visitors with a note: "You have forgotten some of your belongings at Khao Yai National Park," reported Insider.

The action by park officials reportedly followed a recent Facebook post by the country's Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, in which he urged people not to throw garbage, especially since it could hurt animals in the park.

He also ordered rangers in the national park, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to mail trash to a person who recently littered in the park during a visit.

The move could serve as an example to many who are looking for ways to deal with the problem of littering. In India, where the nuisance of littering in public spaces is an extremely common and pressing issue, there could be a lesson to be learnt here.