Limitations in Bihar’s flood relief likely due to budget constraints

PC: Madhav/Mongabay

-- More than 1.6 million people from 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by the floods this year. However, no relief camps have been set up in the state till now. Affected people are dependent on only community kitchens. -- While Bihar is facing severe floods the state’s Disaster Management Department has not uploaded any ‘daily flood reports’ on the web portal this year. Usually, the department starts uploading the report every year after June 15. -- Experts believe that the state is facing budget constraints as the government has had to spend more than Rs. 80 billion from the disaster management fund, to compensate COVID-19 affected families and on vaccination.

More than 1.6 million (16.61 lakh) people in 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by the floods this year that started in June. Of these, 110,000 (1.10 lakh) people have been evacuated safely, according to a July 23 report by the disaster management department of the state government. The data for death and property loss has not been released by the government. Department officials, on the condition of anonymity, claim that there is “no flood-like situation” in the state this year and called the evacuation a “minor incident”. Senior officials, too, have publicly dismissed the occurrence of floods.

Additionally, the government has not established any flood relief camp in the state so far, according to information provided in its July 23 report. The government set up 216 community kitchens from where 192,000 (1.92 lakh) affected people are getting food, but there is no arrangement for their shelter. The Covid-19 pandemic is making the flood crisis worse. On June 7, 2021, the state’s chief minister, Nitish Kumar, instructed officials to vaccinate flood-affected people on priority.

Daily flood reports by the disaster management department of Bihar have also stopped. Usually, the department releases a daily flood report every year during the flood season and till last year, this report was uploaded on the department website. In response to a Right To Information (RTI) application filed by Mahendra Yadav, a social worker, working among the Kosi river embankment victims on the non-publication of this data, the reply stated that there is no such rule stating that the government has to release the data of the daily flood report in Bihar for the public. Meanwhile, Eklavya Prasad, a social activist who keeps an eye on these irregularities, says that data transparency is the first condition in dealing with any disaster. “We are stunned when we see the details of the Assam government’s data related to floods. We don’t know why the government of Bihar doesn’t want to reveal the figures,” said Prasad.

Is the government lacking budget?

Experts and activists say they believe that due to the Covid-19 pandemic the government is facing a budget constraint and avoiding expenditure on flood relief.

Many affected people are yet to receive compensation for last year’s flood. In the Bihar Assembly, two MLAs raised the issue on March 19, 2021 asking why 11,850 flood victims of the Saran district and 10,866 victims of Alamnagar and Chausa tehsils of Madhepura district were not given last year’s compensation (of Rs. 6000 for each family). However, the government has replied to these MLAs that the process of providing compensation to these victims would be completed within a week.

An official of the disaster management department, on anonymity, explained the reason for the delay saying that these are very small cases. “Last year, we distributed compensation to 2.2 million (22.92 lakh) people. There is never any shortage of funds to help the disaster victims in the state. If there is a problem, the budget from other departments is also diverted to us,” the official added. Bihar has a massive budget for disaster victims with the emergency fund of the state this year totalling to Rs. 87.3 billion (Rs. 8732 crore) to be spent on disaster relief.

However, this year’s challenges are different due to the COVID-19 pandemic and free vaccination program which is provided via this fund. Rs. 40 billion (Rs. 4000 crore) has been reserved for free vaccination. The government is also providing a compensation of Rs. 400,000 (Rs. 4 lakh) to the families of people who died of COVID-19 in the state. According to government figures, 9639 people have died due to the virus in the state so far. Of these, families of 7500 will get the compensation in the first phase.

Ranjeev, a veteran activist working on floods, said, “This time flood arrived in the state a bit early. It may be a reason that we are witnessing negligence from the government. Usually, the floods in the state occur from September-October. The government is probably trying to manage disaster relief in such a way that if there is a flood in the later days, it will have money to manage it.”

Around Rs. 35-40 billion (Rs. 3500-4000 crores) is spent in dealing with floods each year.The amount spent in dealing with calamities like floods and cyclones in Bihar can be estimated from the fact that In 2019-20, Rs. 35 billion (Rs. 3539 crore) was allocated for managing calamities like floods and cyclones in the state and in 2017-18, Rs. 44 billion (Rs. 4461 crore) was allocated, according to Bihar State Economic Survey 2020-21.

As of now, it is not clear how much the total amount has been allocated by the government for flood relief this year, 2021. The first supplementary budget of this year, released on July 26, was presented in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, in which Rs. 6 billion (Rs. 600 crore) has been dedicated for relief from natural calamities so far – this is a supplementary amount in addition to the emergency relief fund.

Community kitchen over relief camps

“I feel government employees are trying to run away from their responsibility. For the same reason, the department brought the concept of community kitchens during floods in the year 2017 instead of relief camps,” said Yadav.

“There is a set standard for the operation of relief camps, where every adult victim has to be fed 2400 calories, every child 1700 calories. The camps also have to provide milk, clean drinking water, toilets, beds for sleeping, medical camps, security and lighting for small children. In the pandemic, few other rules came into place for relief camps, such as protocol for social distancing and the COVID-19 test. It takes a lot of money and a lot of effort to do all this, so the disaster management department prefers community kitchens over relief camps,” Yadav added.

To avoid all these responsibilities, some amount is given to the local public representatives who feeds the people. But it is not a guarantee that this food would reach the real flood victims, Yadav said with suspicion.

Yadav also pointed out some shortcomings in the relief mechanism. “Along with Rs 6,000 as compensation for flood victims, there is a rule to pay Rs 3,800 for utensils and clothes, but this rule is never applied. Community kitchens were arranged for emergencies before the start of the relief camp, but now the government has made it a permanent arrangement,” Yadav said.

Does the help from the Centre suffice for Bihar?

The economic condition of Bihar has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. On May 11, 2020, the then finance minister of the state, Sushil Kumar Modi, demanded an advance from the Center citing lack of funds. But since then, the situation has deteriorated considerably due to the pandemic, and the income of the state has also been affected.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanded Rs. 33 billion (Rs. 3328 crore) from the Center in September, 2020, which was later revised to Rs. 36 billion (Rs. 3,634 crore) to deal with the floods. But the Center, five months later in February 2021, gave only Rs. 12 billion (Rs. 1,255 crore) to Bihar.

Previously as well, Bihar has sought help from the Center for flood relief four times between 2016 and 2020. The total demand over the four years was Rs. 196 billion (Rs. 19,683 crore), but the state only got 20% of the demand – Rs. 39 billion (Rs. 3,908 crore) from the Center in these four years.

Under the 15th Finance Commission, the Center has fixed Rs. 104 billion (Rs. 10,432 crores) for the next five years for Bihar’s disaster management.

This story was first published on Mongabay, click here to access it…