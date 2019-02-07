App
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

IREDA IPO to be launched before September: Top official

In June, 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the listing of IREDA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
The initial public offer (IPO) of state-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) will be launched before September 2019, a top official said on February 7.

"We can raise up to 15 percent of our equity. The approval was for 13.90 crore equity shares. This will be around (worth) Rs 750 crore. That is not much; but it will help," IREDA Chairman and Managing Director Kuljit Singh Popli said.

In June, 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the listing of IREDA.

Under the listing proposal, IREDA will issue fresh 13.90 crore shares, increasing the paid up share capital of the company from Rs 784 crore to Rs 923 crore. At present, the company has 78.46 crore equity shares.

"The IPO would be done before September 2019," Popli informed on the sidelines of conference on renewables organised by PHDCCI.

The quantum of funds to be raised through the IPO will be ascertained later as the shares will be issued at premium through the book building process, which will lead to price discovery.

About the loan disbursals, Popli informed that the company would be disbursing around Rs 9,500 crore loans for projects this fiscal, which would be increased by around 30 per cent in 2019-20.

He said that the company has approval for up to Rs 4,000 crore borrowing till the end of next fiscal, for financing clean energy projects.

IREDA is registered as a non-banking financial company with RBI.

While addressing the conference, Popli also said that the tariff for 7.5GW solar project in Ladakh is being worked out in the range of Rs 4.5 to Rs 5 per unit, factoring in financial assistance and other incentives.

He expressed hope that the project would take off in Ladakh.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #environment #India #IREDA

