 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

India gains global prominence in agrochemical production; questions remain on polluting nature of industries

Mongabay .
Feb 11, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

In May 2020, the government of India released a draft notification, prohibiting the manufacture and use of 27 insecticides. The order, till date, is a draft.

India is one of the leading producers of agrochemicals in the world (Representative image: Reuters)

India is the fourth-largest producer of agrochemicals in the world, declared agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar, at a speech in September 2021. Speaking at the 41st annual general meeting of CropLifeIndia, a group of 15 crop science companies in the country, he was quoted in media, saying, “Seeing the potential of this sector, the government has included the agrochemical sector among the 12 champion sectors where India can play an important role in the global supply chain.”

Agrochemicals are essentially chemicals used for industrial agriculture. They can be crop protection chemicals such as pesticides that include insecticides, fungicides and herbicides. They can also be crop nutrient chemicals such as synthetic fertilisers.

A Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) report in 2021, on the agrochemical sector, stated that India is one of the most prominent exporters of agrochemicals in the world, exporting to four main countries – USA, Japan, China and Brazil. The most prominent agrochemicals exported include mancozeb, 2,4D, acephate, chlorpyrifos, cypermethrin and profenos.

Market trend reports show that India is being keenly looked at as an ideal hub for export-oriented production of agrochemicals. India is currently the 12th largest exporter of chemicals in the world (excluding pharmaceuticals).  They broadly include alkali chemicals, inorganic chemicals, pesticides and dyes and pigments. They form the backbone of the industrial and agricultural sectors and also serve as building blocks of a number of downstream industries such as textiles, paper, paints, soaps etc.