India aims to go big on sugarcane-based ethanol, but water intensity of the crop throws up concerns

Mongabay
Dec 17, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

Currently, most of this ethanol is made from molasses, a by-product of sugarcane. The production process uses a lot of water. Every litre of ethanol needs 2860 litres of water.

India is keen to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil and ethanol-blended petrol is part of that strategy. It aspires to reach a 20 percent ethanol blending target by 2025 for which it will need 1000 crore litres of ethanol.

Some studies indicate that converting sugarcane juice to ethanol is a more efficient process, as compared to converting molasses to ethanol because it consumes less water.

Meanwhile, sugarcane farmers in Maharashtra are unhappy with the fair and remunerative price rate being offered for the crop, the staggered nature of payment, the lack of transparency in the weighing system, and rising costs of raw materials.

Supriya Vohra

While India is making a push for ethanol-blended petrol, by incentivising sugarcane-derived ethanol, concerns remain about the water-guzzling nature of the sugarcane and fair remuneration for farmers.

On November 2, the Centre, as part of its Ethanol Blending Programme (EBP), approved a higher price for ethanol that is derived from different sugarcane-based raw materials. This was done for the ethanol supply year from December 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023, which coincides with the current sugar season. The Centre, in a press release, stated that the higher price of sugarcane-derived ethanol for oil marketing companies (OMC) is a bid to benefit distilleries and will “help in early payment to cane farmers.” The central government’s cabinet committee on economic affairs approved this higher price.