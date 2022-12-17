 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In waning coal belt of Ramgarh, solar power saves the day for women entrepreneurs

Rahul Singh
Ramgarh, Jharkhand / Dec 17, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Both state and non-government actors are leaning into the small-scale implementation of solar projects that is benefitting entrepreneurship and agriculture at the individual and micro levels.

Of the 400 families living in Maganpur in Gola block of Jharkhand, over 250 are tailors. (Photo via 101Reporters)

Kanija Fatma, 40, and her husband Riyamuddin Ansari work as tailors in minority-dominated Maganpur village in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand in eastern India. Three years ago, Fatma got a proposal from Bengaluru-based SELCO Foundation to set up a solar system in her house for sewing work. The couple agreed, and two solar panels and an inverter were installed.

This small initiative brought about a big change to her family. Tailoring work thrived, registering 20-30 percent increase in income. Earlier, Fatma’s electricity bill was around Rs 240 per month, though she always tried to reduce it by sewing manually. With the increased use of solar energy, the bill has come down to around Rs 140.

The SELCO Foundation’s permanent magnet DC motor was attached to her sewing machine, before connecting it to the photovoltaic system. As a result, Fatma, who has studied up to Class 8, no longer has to strain her foot that was fractured once.

Ramgarh was once a prominent coal-mining district. But according to a study by iForest, a think tank, more than half of the coal mines in Ramgarh have stopped functioning in the last few years. Earlier, coal mines covered around 10.5 percent of the district’s geographical area. By 2040, even the functional mines are expected to close as they are old and already overexploited.

Right now, agriculture is the biggest source of employment in the district. According to the Economic Census of 2013, only 3 percent of the people in the district are employed in the mining sector, and that too is gradually declining.

Residents are now exploring ways to use renewable energy to boost their incomes. Of the 400 families living in Maganpur in Gola block, over 250 are tailors. "After we switched to solar energy, more villagers evinced interest. In fact, before getting the system installed, they usually come to my house to enquire about its performance," Fatma told 101Reporters.