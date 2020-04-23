App
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Thousands of tulips cut down in Japan to discourage crowds amid coronavirus outbreak

A park in Japan razed more than 100,000 tulips to comply with social-distancing norms to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the coronavirus pandemic has spread all over the world people are asked to maintain social distancing and preferred to stay home avoiding any gathering to stop the COVID-19. (Image: Reuters)
To combat the outbreak Japan authority has cut down the flowers to stop crowd gathering. Officials in Sakura city of Japan mowed the tulip beds and cancelled the annual tulip festival to avert people from congregating amid coronavirus emergency. (Image: Reuters)
To comply with social distancing to help control coronavirus, a park razed more than 1,00,000 tulips discouraging flower lovers. The cut flowers were later donated to kindergarten. (Image: Reuters)
Stalks of tulips lie on the ground in the Sakura Furusato Square after over 100,000 tulips were cut off to avoid people visiting, following the coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters)
The move came in action after the park saw a large number of visitors in the weekend when the flowers were in bloom. (Image: Reuters)
Field which was once blossomed by the tulip was left empty after when the flowers were razed to avoid crowd meeting as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Reuters)
Despite the absence of tulip gardens at this time of year, the park is drawing a smattering of visitors. (Image: Reuters)
This unfortunate action to cut down tulips disheartened the visitors but was needed to help nation fight the pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Apr 23, 2020 04:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Japan #lockdown #Slideshow #tulip garden #World News

