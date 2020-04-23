In pics | Thousands of tulips cut down in Japan to discourage crowds amid coronavirus outbreak

A park in Japan razed more than 100,000 tulips to comply with social-distancing norms to help control the spread of coronavirus. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 As the coronavirus disease has spread all over the world, people are asked to stay home and maintain social distancing to stop COVID-19 transmission. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 To combat the outbreak, officials in Sakura city of Japan mowed the tulip beds and cancelled the annual tulip festival to stop people from congregating amid coronavirus emergency. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 To comply with social distancing norms to help control coronavirus, a park razed more than 100,000 tulips to discourage flower lovers. The cut flowers were later donated to kindergartens. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Stalks of tulips lie on the ground in the Sakura Furusato Square after over 100,000 tulips were cut off to avoid people visiting, following the coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 The authorities took the drastic measure after the park saw a large number of visitors in the weekend when the flowers were in bloom. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 A field which was once blossomed by tulips was left empty after the flowers were razed to avoid crowds as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 Despite the absence of tulip gardens at this time of year, the park is drawing a smattering of visitors. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 The unfortunate action to cut down tulips disheartened the visitors but was needed to help the nation fight the pandemic. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Apr 23, 2020 04:33 pm