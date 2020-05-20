In pics | Navi Mumbai, Indore, Surat among top-rated garbage free cities in India: Check if your city is there

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) announced the results of star ratings of garbage free cities. On May 19, Hardeep Sing Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs, informed that for the assessment year 2019-2020 six cities had been rated Five-Star, 65 cities Three-Star and 70 cities One-Star. Puri also launched the revised protocol for the Star Rating of Garbage Free Cities. Check the full list to know the rating of your city. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)