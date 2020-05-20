In pics | Navi Mumbai, Indore, Surat among top-rated garbage free cities in India: Check if your city is there

On May 19, Hardeep Sing Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs has informed that for the assessment year 2019-2020 6 cities rated 5 star, 65 cities rated 3 star and 70 cities rated 1 star.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) announced the results of star ratings of garbage free cities. On May 19, Hardeep Sing Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs, informed that for the assessment year 2019-2020 six cities had been rated Five-Star, 65 cities Three-Star and 70 cities One-Star. Puri also launched the revised protocol for the Star Rating of Garbage Free Cities. Check the full list to know the rating of your city. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)
Five-Star City | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (Image: WikiMedia Commons)
Five-Star City | Rajkot, Gujarat (Image: WIkipedia)
Five-Star City | Mysore, Karnataka (Image: Moneycontrol)
Five-Star City | Indore, Madhya Pradesh (Image: Wikimedia)
Five-Star City | Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh (Image: Wikmedia commons)
Five-Star City | Surat, Gujarat (Image: suratmunicipal.gov.in/)
Three-Star Cities | Cities of Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh (Image: pib.gov.in)
Three-Star Cities | Cities of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra (Image: pib.gov.in)
Three-Star Cities | Cities got rated for being garbage-free. (Image: pib.gov.in)
One-Star Cities | A few cities of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya pradesh got One-Star ratings for being garbage-free (Image: pib.gov.in)
One-Star Cities |A few cities of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Ptadesh got One-Star rating for becoming garbage-free cities. (Image: pib.gov.in)
First Published on May 20, 2020 08:52 am