In pics | Explained: What are locusts and why are they bad news?

Swarms of locusts are being sighted in many Indian states and have already wreaked havoc, damaging a large number of crops. Such sightings are not uncommon, but the present one is the worst India has seen in almost three decades. The ones affecting Indian farmlands are desert locusts belonging to the grasshopper family. They are more devastating than other species of locusts. What are locusts and why are they bad for the crop; here's all you need to know: (Image: AP)