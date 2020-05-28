App
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Explained: What are locusts and why are they bad news?

Amid the coronavirus crisis, parts of India are now battling swarms of locusts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Swarms of locusts are being sighted in many Indian states and have already wreaked havoc, consuming a large number of crops. Such sightings are not uncommon, but the present one is the worst India has seen in almost three decades. The kind of locusts swarming in India are desert locusts from the grasshopper family and are more devastating than other species of locusts. But why are locusts a bad and can it be prevented? Here's everything you need to know about them. (Image: AP)
Swarms of locusts are being sighted in many Indian states and have already wreaked havoc, damaging a large number of crops. Such sightings are not uncommon, but the present one is the worst India has seen in almost three decades. The ones affecting Indian farmlands are desert locusts belonging to the grasshopper family. They are more devastating than other species of locusts. What are locusts and why are they bad for the crop; here's all you need to know: (Image: AP)

What are locusts? (Image: News18 Creative)
What are locusts? (Image: News18 Creative)

How the swarms arise? (Image: News18 Creative)
How the swarms arise (Image: News18 Creative)

Why locusts are bad news? (Image: News18 Creative)
Why locusts are bad news? (Image: News18 Creative)

How big are locust swarms? (Image: News18 Creative)
How big are locust swarms? (Image: News18 Creative)

What is a locust plague? (Image: News18 Creative)
What is a locust plague? (Image: News18 Creative)

The last major locust plague. (Image: News18 Creative)
The last major locust plague. (Image: News18 Creative)

Can it be prevented? (Image: News18 Creative)
Can it be prevented? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 28, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #desert locust #India #Locust swarms #Slideshow

