English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment

IEA says global CO2 emissions rising again after nearly 6% fall last year

Major economies led a rebound in December when emissions were 2 percent, or 60 million tonnes, higher than in December 2019, as a pick-up in economic activity increased energy demand.

Reuters
March 02, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Global carbon dioxide emissions dropped by 5.8 percent in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed economic activity, but they rebounded at the end of the year and are on course to rise further, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday.

Major economies led a rebound in December when emissions were 2 percent, or 60 million tonnes, higher than in December 2019, as a pick-up in economic activity increased energy demand.

China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, was the only country that experienced an increase in emissions last year of 0.8 percent, or 75 million tonnes, from 2019 levels, the IEA said in a report.

In India, the world's third biggest emitter, emissions rose above 2019 levels from last September as economic activity increased and restrictions were relaxed.

"The rebound in global carbon emissions toward the end of last year is a stark warning that not enough is being done to accelerate clean energy transitions worldwide," Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, said.

Close

Related stories

"If current expectations for a global economic rebound this year are confirmed, and in the absence of major policy changes in the world's largest economies, global emissions are likely to increase in 2021," he added.

Primary energy demand fell 4 percent in 2020 as lockdowns and other restrictions limited industrial activity and transport.

This prompted an unprecedented decline of almost 2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide - the equivalent of removing all the European Union's emissions from the global total, the IEA said.

In the global power sector last year, emissions fell by 3.3 percent, the largest absolute fall on record. Although energy demand decreased, the growth of renewables generation was the biggest contributor to the fall.

The share of renewables in power generation rose to 29 percent last year from 27 percent in 2019. Emissions from transport fell by 14 percent last year from 2019 levels.
Reuters
TAGS: #CO2 emissions #environment #IEA #International Energy Agency
first published: Mar 2, 2021 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.