Here's why IBM and NASA have teamed up to study the effects of climate change using AI

Nivash Jeevanandam
Feb 04, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

IBM can make the foundational model to study reams upon reams of Earth and geospatial science data collected by NASA - for insights as well as to create a searchable corpus of Earth science literature.

The AI will sift through terabytes of satellite data to determine how climate change and natural disasters affect agricultural output and wildlife habitats. (Photo via Pixabay/Pexels)

NASA and IBM have teamed up to push a novel use of AI technology on Earth observation data from Nasa satellites.

The two groups have announced their intention to create many programmes to mine Earth observation data for information regarding climate change. For example, one project will employ NASA's Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 dataset, a record of land cover and land use changes acquired by Earth-orbiting satellites, to train an IBM geospatial intelligence foundation model. The AI will sift through terabytes of satellite data to determine how climate change and natural disasters affect agricultural output and wildlife habitats.

In the meantime, another initiative will likely involve constructing a sizeable language model from Earth science literature. IBM has built a natural language processing model based on approximately 300,000 Earth science journal articles to facilitate the organization of the literature and the discovery of new knowledge. In addition, the researchers have announced that both models would be freely available to everyone in the scientific community.

How is it planned?