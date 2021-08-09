MARKET NEWS

Human role in warming overwhelming and ‘unequivocal’: UN

"It has been clear for decades that the Earth's climate is changing, and the role of human influence on the climate system is undisputed," Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group 1 co-chair Valerie Masson-Delmotte said in a statement.

AFP
August 09, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST
Representative image

All but a tiny fraction of the 1.1 degrees Celsius of global warming since the mid-19th century is "unequivocally caused by human activities," the UN said Monday in its first comprehensive assessment of climate science since 2014.

AFP
