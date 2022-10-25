How you can improve indoor air quality after Diwali

Air pollution in India generally tends to peak in winter owing to the higher concentration of pollutants in the lower parts of the atmosphere and the bursting of firecrackers during festivals, most notably Diwali. Last year, a day after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi, as noted by the Central Pollution Control Board, averaged 462 – the most toxic air quality the city had experienced during Diwali in five years. The AQI was poor even in the regions surrounding Delhi.

This year, after Diwali the air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category but the situation was relatively better than the previous years due to favourable meteorological conditions which diluted the effect of firecrackers and stubble burning. The capital's AQI stood at 326 at 8 am on October 25. The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (285), Noida (320), Greater Noida (294), Gurugram (315) and Faridabad (310) reported 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality.

AQI in Delhi

This year, even before Diwali, Delhi’s AQI fell in the “poor” category, prompting the enforcement of Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR). The GRAP, which was notified in 2017, has four stages of interventions that are triggered when the air quality deteriorates beyond a pre-defined threshold for each. Although Diwali has become increasingly more eco-friendly in recent years, it is as good an occasion as any to relook at and rethink the air quality measures employed in our buildings.

In the NCR, air pollution is exacerbated by the smoke and particulates resulting from crop stubble burning by farmers in neighbouring states. Air quality has touched dangerously low levels in NCR many times over the past decade. There have been instances in the past where poor air quality had compelled authorities to call for temporary stoppages on construction work and ban the use of coal and firewood in hotels and restaurants.

Air pollution, if left unchecked, can cause or amplify asthma, bronchitis, pulmonary illnesses, and heart disease among people of all ages. The effects of breathing polluted air are worse among older adults, young children, infants, and babies in the womb. Exposure to air pollution at a young age can hinder lung growth and inhibit brain development.

According to the World Air Quality Report by Swiss firm IQAir in 2021, the average concentration of harmful particulate matter in India was more than ten times the limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO). No Indian city met the WHO standard, and 63 of the 100 most polluted cities in the world were found to be in India.

A year later, the ‘State of Global Air Report’ ranked New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai among the 20 cities in the world with the highest levels of harmful particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide. These reports should give pause for thought, coming on the back of a Lancet study in 2019 that estimated that air pollution had accounted for almost a fifth of the total deaths in India that year.

Why indoor air quality matters

We spend most of our time inside buildings. Naturally, the way they are designed, built, and operated has a direct bearing on our health, well-being and productivity. While the onus is largely on real estate developers to design buildings for maximum safety and healthy living conditions, it is also the responsibility of homebuyers and organisations to consciously opt for spaces that are certified green for sustainability and healthy living or working conditions.

How buildings interact with the outdoor environment influences, to an extent, the indoor environment they create. Buildings should be equipped to filter out pollutants from the outside air before letting it flow in. Poor ventilation and filtration can result in pollutants finding their way into living and working spaces. Prolonged exposure to them can trigger numerous health issues including respiratory disorders, lung diseases, and asthma. It can also cause headaches, nausea and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat, and negatively impact cognitive abilities, alertness, and decision-making.

In a study by GBCI and Saint Gobain Research India, only one in 30 offices was found to have indoor air contaminants within limits prescribed by standards. There are ways to address this, of course. Natural ventilation, if implemented well, can not only improve indoor air quality but also moderate indoor air temperature. Advanced, new designs for buildings have features that filter and purify outside air before letting it in, while minimising the cost of cooling and heating.

Some technologies and sensors can continuously track indoor air quality. This real-time monitoring of indoor air parameters can enable building operators to quickly identify and resolve any issues that could affect indoor air quality.

Green is healthy not only for the environment but for people too

A healthy building should shield its occupants from external contaminants while allowing for adequate ventilation and natural lighting. The quality of the indoor environment is also determined by its design; the systems and the things it houses; and how it is operated and maintained.

The importance of healthy indoor spaces for a sustainable, healthy lifestyle is underlined by the fact that most green certifications today, including LEED and LEED v4.1, focus strongly on protecting health and well-being and assessing how well a building performs for its occupants.

More developers today are employing green construction practices, including the use of construction materials that are sustainably sourced and have less of an impact on the environment.

Using the Arc technology platform, developers can leverage data to track progress and report the sustainability performance of projects. Arc allows them to compare the performance of buildings and spaces with other structures across the globe and integrate new performance metrics into their own green strategies.

LEED-certified buildings can also verify LEED performance on an annual basis to keep their certification up to date. Green certification is an ongoing process, and rating programs like LEED offer re-certification for all occupied and in-use projects. This ensures that projects continue to perform at a high level and meet ever-changing regulatory and sustainability goals.

Simple measures can help

As citizens, we can observe simple measures at home to improve indoor air quality. For instance, we can use aerosol-free products instead of scented cleaning products. Air ducts that lead into the house, as well as the filters of all air conditioners, should be cleaned regularly. Turning on the exhaust fan or the kitchen vent while cooking helps in expelling the heat and the fumes from the house.

Rugs and carpets must be kept clean and vacuumed to remove dust and other particles. It is also a good idea to invest in an air purifier for your home. Or at least get indoor plants; not only are they natural air purifiers but they also improve the overall look and feel of the room.

Healthy people and healthy places are pre-requisite for a healthy economy. Both businesses and citizens should work towards improving the air quality of the spaces they occupy for a healthier, safer life.

The writer is the managing director of Green Business Certification Institute Pvt Ltd, India and Senior Vice President, USGBC.