 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEnvironment

How to travel sustainably in India’s biodiversity hotspots

Sneha Mahale
Dec 31, 2022 / 03:45 AM IST

The Himalayas, Western Ghats, Indo-Burma region and Nicobar Islands offer some of the most compelling sights on the planet. They’re also threatened by tourism.

Red pandas in Sikkim’s Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary face a threat from free-ranging feral dogs that feed on the garbage thrown around Lake Tsogmo. (Photo by Shiv via Wikimedia Commons)

The Markha Valley trek is popular among travellers who visit Ladakh. With a maximum altitude of 17,100 ft, it offers stunning views of the Ladakh and Zanskar ranges. Nearly 6,000 people undertake this high-altitude trek annually. In July 2020, when restrictions were in place due to the pandemic, a clean-up drive was launched along the trek route. A total of 837.39 kg of waste was collected, with camping sites contributing the most amount of waste.

Some locations are disproportionately significant on our planet. They are demarcated as “biodiversity hotspots” - areas with extremely rich and diverse flora and fauna, and deeply threatened. Of the 36 biodiversity hotspots in the world, four are in India: the Himalayas, Western Ghats, Indo-Burma region and the Sundaland (Nicobar Islands). These unique ecosystems attract tourists in large numbers. Ladakh, for instance, is rich in flora and fauna, some of which are endemic to the region. Since 2010, it has witnessed a several-fold increase in the number of tourists, crossing 3,00,000 in 2021.

Tourism brings social and economic benefits. What we forget is that it also impacts the local environment by increasing waste generation, deteriorating air and water quality, and boosting land and soil contamination. It puts additional stress on natural resources. For example, Ladakh is a water-deficit area and mostly dependent on snow/glacial melt and the River Indus. Here, the average use of water by a local resident is 75 litres/day, whereas a tourist consumes about 100 litres/day.

It can also severely harm the natural world, leading to loss of greenery and even biodiversity. Red pandas and serows in Sikkim’s Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary, for example, today face a threat from free-ranging feral dogs that feed on the garbage thrown around the popular tourist destination of Lake Tsogmo.

Hits and misses