How Assam’s Mising community is coping with floods through architectural design

Jan 28, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST

To adapt and reduce disaster risk, the indigenous Mising community in Assam constructs and lives in traditional flood-resilient houses called chang ghors that are perched above the ground on bamboo stilts.

A Mising community house in North Lakhimpur, Assam. Families and communities living in severe flood-prone areas are adopting the chang ghor concept to protect themselves from floods. (Image by pranabnlp/Wikimedia Commons, sourced via Mongabay).

On a sunny December afternoon in Medhipamua village along the banks of the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Dhemaji district, men, women and a few children gathered under a tin-roofed, open, concrete structure situated on a raised platform, a few feet above the ground. They were at this community space to discuss ways to prepare themselves better for the floods that disrupt their lives annually.

Sunita Doley, a soft-spoken woman from the indigenous Mising community, recalled a night from 2021 when the force of water suddenly increased within a few hours. “Thankfully, my kitchen is at a height,” Doley said. “Around four families took shelter at this raised community space and the next day we were moved to the quarters of the nearby health centre.”

Living close to the river for centuries, the Mising community of 700,000 people, primarily residing in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in northeast India, has co-existed with floods. Architectural innovations are helping the community adapt to the annual flood hazard and reduce disaster risk in some of the region’s most flood-prone areas.

Assam’s Dhemaji district which borders Arunachal Pradesh is one of India’s most flood-prone areas. In 2022, over 100,000 people in the district were affected by three waves of flood.