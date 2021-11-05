MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment

Honour your climate promises or face the consequences: Al Gore

Gore warned that current levels of "hyper inequality" were a threat to democracy and market economics and cautioned that large surges in immigration, such as those that may be triggered by climate change, could fuel rising xenophobia and violence.

Reuters
November 05, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore said on Friday progress had been made on addressing rising global temperatures, but warned a United Nations climate conference of dire consequences if countries did not keep their promises.

Gore, who shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on informing the world about climate change, used an address on the main stage of the COP26 summit to deliver his verdict on the first week of the event.

"We have the tools that we need to solve this crisis. We have heard pledges that will move us in a long direction toward these solutions," he said.

"We must ensure that these pledges are kept. We must not declare victory here, we know that we have made progress, but we are far from the goals that we need to reach."

The conference has seen announcements meant to help speed a transition to cleaner forms of energy that scientists and world leaders say are needed quickly to slash greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Close

Gore warned that current levels of "hyper inequality" were a threat to democracy and market economics and cautioned that large surges in immigration, such as those that may be triggered by climate change, could fuel rising xenophobia and violence.

"We cannot allow this wave of authoritarian populism to spread around our world," he said.
Reuters
Tags: #Al Gore #COP26 Summit #environment #global warming #World News
first published: Nov 5, 2021 09:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.