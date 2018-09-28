App
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hardeep Singh Puri, Anil Baijal flag off mechanical road sweepers, water tankers to combat Delhi pollution

Baijal said the ministry has become "liberal" in releasing funds to municipal corporations after Prime Minister Modi gave top-most priority to swachhta campaign

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal flagged off 16 mechanical road sweepers and 40 water tankers on Friday, which is aimed at reducing pollution level in the national capital.

The water tankers will be used to settle dust on roads to bring down the level of dust pollution in the city.

Speaking at an event here, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said road sweepers and water tankers have been procured at a cost of Rs 300 crore released by his ministry under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said the Swachhta Campaign has become the people's movement and, under it, everybody including Baijal and the municipal corporations in Delhi, are working hard.

Baijal said the ministry has become "liberal" in releasing funds to the municipal corporations after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to give top-most priority to swachhta campaign.

He said it was not possible to keep the country clean until every person, including children, become an ambassador of sanitation and asked the municipal corporation in the Delhi to consider making children 'Ambassadors of Swachhta'.

When the children will grow up they make sincere efforts to make their country clean as was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, Baijal said.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #environment #India

