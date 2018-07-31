Gutkha, paan masala wrappers make up a fifth of Delhi's drain pollution: Study

A recent study has revealed that empty packets of gutkha and paan masala make up more than a fifth of the garbage that clogs Delhi's drains during the monsoon.

Three researchers from the Indian Institute of technology (IIT), Kharagpur, surveyed the city's drains for two weeks and found that over 20 percent of the deposits in them were empty gutkha and paan masala packets.

Their study revealed that 39 percent of the total was soluble waste, 27 percent was plastic waste and the remaining was from leaves, dust and other pollutants.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted TS Ramachandran, professor of urban design and road management at IIT Kharagpur, as saying that the wrappers are more harmful than plastic bags as they are made of thicker material.

They often get washed away by the rain, block the mouths of drains and eventually lead to water logging and traffic jams, the professor said.

Ramachandran explained that his colleagues and he had surveyed drains around 35 major roads between July 2 and July 15.

They then collected and segregated the mud deposited at the mouths of drains and finally weighed each segregated collection.

He confirmed that gutkha and paan masala wrappers accounted for about 40 kg of the waste collected and it was impossible for water to pass through this mass.

Other experts agree that multi-layered packaging is much harder to break down than regular plastic and even waste pickers do not bother picking them up.

The Delhi government is working with municipal agencies to find a solution for plastic waste being dumped on the mouths of drains.

The two parties are working on an innovation that mechanically sweeps up the sides of roads to prevent this kind of clogging.