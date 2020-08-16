Greenland's ice sheet melts beyond point of return: Study

Greenland's vast ice sheet may have melted beyond the point of return, a new research suggests. No matter how quickly the world cuts emissions that are heating the climate, the ice is likely to disappear, the research by Ohio State University scientists adds.

The group of scientists, who studied 234 glaciers in Greenland for 34 years until 2018, found that annual snowfall was not enough anymore to refill the glaciers.

This would lead to the sea levels rising up by an average of six metres -- enough to flood several coastal cities across the world.

Scientists say that for 30 years, the Arctic has been warming at least twice as fast as the rest of the world. Incidentally, the polar sea ice recently hit its lowest extent for July in 40 years.

Similar effects of global warming are being witnessed in Canada where the country’s last intact ice shelf broke apart in late July.

However, researchers say that cutting climate-heating emissions could still slow the rate of ice loss.