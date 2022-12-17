 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global biodiversity framework should be based on science, equity: India

PTI
Dec 17, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST

The Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) must be framed considering science and equity and the sovereign right of countries over their resources, India has said at the UN biodiversity talks in Canada’s Montreal.

It has also said the GBF must recognise the responsibility of the developing countries towards poverty eradication and sustainable development.

The second part of the Convention on Biological Diversity’s (CBD) Fifteenth Conference of the Parties (COP 15) started on December 7, with 196 parties coming together in the hope of finalising negotiations for a new GBF — a new set of goals and targets that will guide global action on nature through 2030.

Delivering the national statement at COP15 on Friday (Canada time), Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said, ”The GBF must be framed in the light of science and equity and the sovereign right of nations over their resources, as provided for in the Convention on Biodiversity.”

”It must recognise the responsibility of developing countries towards poverty eradication and sustainable development. If climate is profoundly linked to biodiversity, then the principle of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities must equally apply to biodiversity,” he said.

India has said nature-based solutions to global warming and other environmental challenges are not an answer without resolute action by developed countries to measure up to their historical and current responsibilities.