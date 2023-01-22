 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Giving meaningfully: Strengthening climate action in India

Sameer Shisodia & Neera Nundy
Jan 22, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

From energy and livelihoods to agriculture and global food supply chains - the implications of climate crisis are far too cross-cutting and intersectional for it to be approached from a single, narrow lens.

Heat waves in March and April 2022 decreased India's wheat crop yield by 10 to 30 percent this year. (Image: Pixabay/Pexels)

The climate crisis is a threat multiplier with cross-cutting impacts on different sectors. The 2022 heat wave, when India experienced one of the hottest summers on record, underscores its intersectional impact. The heat wave led to an increase in power demand while depleting coal supplies, resulting in India witnessing one of the worst power shortages in the last decade.

Heat waves in March and April also decreased India's wheat crop yield by 10 to 30 percent this year, causing the government to reverse an earlier plan to supplement the global wheat supply that has been impacted by the war in Ukraine. From energy and livelihoods to agriculture and global food supply chains - the implications of climate crisis are far too cross-cutting and intersectional for it to be approached from a single, narrow lens.

Disadvantaged and marginalized communities, who have contributed almost nothing to the climate crisis, are losing their lives, livelihoods and ways of living due to it. Climate-vulnerable developing countries, like India, have been appealing for financial and technical assistance to address their loss and damage from the climate crisis but actions and support from developed countries have been grossly insufficient.

It is the first time in 28 years, since the UN climate convention was adopted, that global negotiators, including India, are discussing the issue of financing loss and damage for the most vulnerable due to the climate crisis, which is truly historic. It prompted COP27 to make the urgently required progress towards assisting the most vulnerable countries in enhancing their climate resilience and adaptation. This focus on loss and damage can be leveraged to strengthen the narrative around adaptation and community resilience, which has hitherto been missing in global convenings that predominantly focus on mitigation.

Philanthropy can play a unique role

The complexity and scale of India’s climate challenges far outpace the ability of any stakeholder to single-handedly solve it. Building India’s climate resilience, in an increasingly volatile climate landscape, with an intentional focus on communities that are most at risk, is critical. It requires a concerted response to ensure high-vulnerability populations have the financial, new technological, and institutional resources they need, which philanthropy is uniquely positioned to support. Philanthropy has the ability to act as a catalyst that works at the intersection of government, businesses, and, more importantly, foundations, civil society and communities and facilitate urgent collaborative action by providing patient capital that de-risks and supports innovation needed for climate action.