English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment

    G-7 aims to create club of nations to boost climate action

    The move will ensure that the countries that join the club agree on tougher measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

    Associated Press
    June 28, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: AFP)

    Representative image (Source: AFP)

    Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged Tuesday to create a new "climate club" for nations that want to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming.

    The move, championed by G-7 summit host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will see countries that join the club agree on tougher measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the aim of keeping global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared to pre-industrial times.

    Countries that are part of the club will try to harmonize their measures in such a way that they are comparable and avoid members imposing climate-related tariffs on each others’ imports.

    Speaking at the end of the three-day summit, Scholz said the aim was to ensure that protecting the climate is a competitive advantage, not a disadvantage.

    He said details of the planned climate club would be finalised this year.

    Close
     
    Associated Press
    Tags: #climate action #climate change #G-7 #G-7 summit #German Chancellor Olaf Scholz #international affairs
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 05:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.