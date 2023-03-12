 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Frequency of landslides increasing in Himachal

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

High intensity rainfall coupled with cutting of hill slopes or rocks at the foothills are the main reason behind the significant number of landslides, experts say.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a six-time increase in major landslides in the past two years with 117 occurring in 2022 as compared to 16 in 2020, according to data compiled by the disaster management department.

There are 17,120 landslide prone sites in the state out of which 675 are near critical infrastructure and habitations. The maximum of such sites are in Chamba (133) followed by Mandi (110), Kangra (102), Lahaul and Spiti (91), Una (63), Kullu (55), Shimla (50), Solan (44), Bilaspur (37), Sirmaur (21) and Kinnaur (15).

Extensive cutting of hill slopes for construction and widening of roads, blasting for tunnels, hydro projects and mining are cited as reasons behind the increase in landslides, geological expert Prof Virender Singh Dhar said.