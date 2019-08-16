Floods | For Kerala, salvation is in accepting the Gadgil report

Vinod Mathew

The second year on the trot, a seemingly helpless Kerala government is engrossed in picking up the pieces after rain fury triggered landslides sowed death and destruction across the length of the state. Naturally, as the saying goes, practice makes perfect.

There is another reason too on the alacrity with which the state machinery lost no time in pushing ahead with relief measures. Even on the eve of the 2018 flood’s anniversary, the state has been unable to get a move on to the latter bit in relief and rehabilitation.

Given this, it is appalling that the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on August 7 decided to regularise illegal constructions in Idukki (an ecologically-sensitive district which saw widespread destruction in 2018 and now), with a few riders. Building with an area of up to 1,500 sqft, situated in up to 15 cents of land with a valid title deed, would be validated.

Now, the misery has compounded many times over, as more than 100 lives have been lost and entire settlements buried under sludge. Worry lines remain as many rivers continue to swell as angry waters keep gushing down from the Western Ghats.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has once again begun a chorus on its helplessness when faced with a calamity of such magnitude, in almost a verbatim replay of the main line of defence against poor dam management by the power minister and his entourage. The Opposition has nothing much to counter, given the subtext of its acts of omission and commission while in power, the last time round. Who has forgotten how the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government poured cold water on the Report of the Western Ghats Ecology Export Panel, 2011, or, popularly referred to as the Madhav Gadgil report.

The Kerala government then had an ally in the central government that brushed aside the recommendation that the Western Ghats Ecology Authority be set up to monitor one-third of the 650-odd villages in India deemed ecologically-sensitive. These 650-plus villages were in six states — Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Instead, there came the much more pliant and way too diluted Kasturirangan Report that air-brushed the ecologically fragile areas to make them appear stronger than they actually were.

The Kerala government was not satisfied with even that and therefore came up with the Oommen V Oommen Report that made everybody happy. The report removed four villages — Poonjar Thekkekara, Theekoy, Koottickal and Melukavu — from the list of 123 ecologically-sensitive villages in the state. The euphoria didn’t last long. The first wake-up call came last year, followed by another this year. Who knows how many years more will the people in Kerala pay a costly price for the avarice that set man against nature!

Consider the areas in Kerala marked ecologically sensitive in the Gadgil Report: Mandakol, Panathadi, Paithal Mala, Brahmagiri-Thirunelli, Wayanad, Banasura-Kuttiyadi, Nilambur-Mepadi, Silent Valley – New Aamarambalam, Siruvani, Nelliampathy, Peechi-Vazhani, Athirappilly-Vazhachal, Pooyamkutty Munnar, Cardamaom Hills, Periyar, Kulathupuzha, Agasthya Mala and areas surrounding protected areas. All one has to do is plot these villages on a state map and overlap that with the badly affected areas during the two floods—it will definitely send a shiver down one’s spine.

Quarry operations are today one of major revenue-generation sources in Kerala. Unscientific quarrying is now being squarely blamed as one of the reasons for compounding the woes arising from landslide when heavy rains lash some of the ecologically fragile areas in the state.

The official limit for quarrying per day is about 20,000 loads. In reality, however, nearly three times this volume is quarried. A back-of-the-envelope calculation would show that about 5 lakh tonnes of rock is blasted out of the earth every day. Calculating six days of work in a week and Rs 700 per tonne, approximately 1,750 lakh tonnes of rock worth Rs 12,250 crore is mined every year! It is this revenue that gives quarry owners power and political patronage.

The issue here are many — ranging from the use of inexpensive electric detonators that cause mild tremors to the illegal manner in which explosives are being sourced in Kerala. There are about 800 legally-approved quarries in Kerala and about 400 illegally operated ones. There is no way such a large scale operation can be carried out without the connivance of the state government and even some central government departments. It is here that the government must stop looking the other way.

This will be a good time for the government to acknowledge the Gadgil Report. One cannot turn the clock back, but given the manner in which nature is rebelling against human excesses, surely Kerala has to make amends. It has to make peace with nature.

