European Union’s collusion with fishing lobbies is damaging the Indian Ocean tuna, say critics

Mongabay .
Apr 16, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

Members of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) agreed to reduce the use of drifting fish-aggregating devices (FADs) and to impose three-month closures on the devices, despite opposition from the European Union.

The EU dominates Indian Ocean tuna fisheries

There are three commercially important tuna species in the Indian Ocean, and all of them are at risk. One of the prickliest issues for tuna fisheries in the world is the use of fish-aggregating devices, or FADs. On 5th February, countries hammered out an agreement on FADs in Mombasa, Kenya. That’s when members of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) agreed to reduce the number of drifting FADs and to impose three-month closures on the devices.

Critics say this progress has happened despite the European Union attempting to water down ambition on critical measures aided by the vastly disproportionate negotiating muscle of its delegation to tuna talks, including numerous industry representatives.

The bloc’s distant-water fishing fleet reels in the largest share of tuna in the Indian Ocean, most of it taken by massive industrial vessels that use FADs.

“EU public authorities and industrial lobbies have merged into a unique body which, on top of damaging marine wildlife and ecosystems also harms developing economies in the Global South,” Frédéric Le Manach, scientific director of BLOOM Association, a French non-profit, said n a statement.