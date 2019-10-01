App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Don't cut so many trees that our future generations do not know what tree is: Bombay HC

Environmental activist Zoru Bathena has challenged the decision of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority to allow the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to cut 2,646 trees.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bombay High Court said on Tuesday that trees should not be cut indiscriminately in the name of development, otherwise future generations would see trees only in pictures. A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre made the acid remark while hearing a public interest litigation against planned felling of over 2,600 trees in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai for a Metro car shed.

Environmental activist Zoru Bathena has challenged the decision of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority to allow the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to cut 2,646 trees.

BMC lawyer Aspi Chinoy argued on Tuesday that the Tree Authority took the decision after "due application of mind".

Close

MMRCL counsel Ashutosh Kumbhakoni said the metro project was of paramount importance for the city.

related news

"Every day 10 persons die due to overcrowding in local suburban trains. The Metro project will ease the pressure from the trains," he said.

Bathena said if the government was so concerned about overcrowding in trains, it should have taken steps to increase the frequency of trains or the number of railway lines.

"Don't cut so many trees...that our future generations do not know what a tree is... we will have to show them photographs of trees and say see, this is a tree. Or they will see trees painted on the metro trains," Chief Justice Nandrajog said.

Kumbhakoni said the MMRCL has already started compensatory planting of trees at the adjoining Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

"We have planted 20,000 trees so far and will take care of them for seven years. Majority of the trees are in good condition," he argued.

With completion of arguments, the PIL was reserved for judgement.

The MMRCL's plan to cut trees for building car shed for the Metro phase III is facing strong opposition from green activists and sections of civil society.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #environment

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.