Developing countries need lots of money to fight climate change: Nigeria

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

The world needs USD four trillion every year to fight climate change, the adviser to Nigeria's Finance Ministry, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 meeting here.

Developing countries need "lots of money" to fight climate change, which is being manifested in devastating floods and rising desertification, specially in African nations, a senior official of the Nigerian government said on Thursday.

"To fight climate change problems, one needs lots of money. If we cannot generate funds, then there is no point talking about sustainability and resisting climate change," he said.

The world needs more finances to handle growing incidents of natural disasters, Dutse, who is also the executive director of Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development Bank, said.