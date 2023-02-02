English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment

    Developing countries need lots of money to fight climate change: Nigeria

    The world needs USD four trillion every year to fight climate change, the adviser to Nigeria's Finance Ministry, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 meeting here.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Developing countries need "lots of money" to fight climate change, which is being manifested in devastating floods and rising desertification, specially in African nations, a senior official of the Nigerian government said on Thursday.

    The world needs USD four trillion every year to fight climate change, the adviser to Nigeria's Finance Ministry, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 meeting.

    "To fight climate change problems, one needs lots of money. If we cannot generate funds, then there is no point talking about sustainability and resisting climate change," he said.

    The world needs more finances to handle growing incidents of natural disasters, Dutse, who is also the executive director of Saudi Arabia-based Islamic Development Bank, said.