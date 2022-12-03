 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite challenges, Telangana plans to expand oil palm plantation area by 22 times

Mongabay .
Dec 03, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

The Telangana government has planned to bring a total of 80,937 hectares of land in the state under oil palm cultivation in the next four years.

-This is a 22-fold increase in area from the existing 36,421 hectares of land under palm oil cultivation.

-The state government supports farmers from farm to market, thus, assuring income with palm oil plantation.

-However, the inclination toward palm oil cultivation comes with many challenges such as low benefit for small and marginal farmers, dependence on groundwater and long gestation period. Globally too there are concerns about the environmental impacts of oil palm monoculture.

By Manish Kumar

On a cool, mid-November evening, Vidya Sagar, a 56-year-old farmer, was rushing from one corner of his 3.2-hectare oil palm field to another, hurriedly gathering fresh fruit from the trees before the sun sets. Sagar is a resident of Khammam district’s Medepally village in the state of Telangana. He plans to expand the oil palm plantation on the remaining 1.2 hectares of his land, given that the government is incentivising the crop.

“There is no reason to think otherwise,” he says, listing many benefits the state government offers for oil palm cultivation: an assured procurement of all his produce, free electricity which makes irrigation cost-free and subsidised seedlings provided by oil processing firms.