App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi's air pollution on rise, slips to 'very poor' category: Authorities

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI in the city was 328.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As the impact of rain subsided, Delhi's air quality deteriorated further and slipped into the 'very poor' category on January 24, authorities said. They said unfavourable meteorological conditions have slowed down the process of dispersion of pollutants.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI in the city was 328.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the 'moderate' category, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', while that between 401 and 500 is 'severe'.

On January 22, Delhi recorded its lowest pollution levels since October last year as heavy rains lashed the city and the wind speed picked up. The national capital's air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category.

related news

From January 23, the air quality started deteriorating again and slipped into the 'poor' category before falling into 'very poor' category.

On January 24, 27 areas in Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality while it was 'poor' in seven areas, the CPCB said.

In the National Capital Region, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Greater Noida recorded "poor" air quality, it said.

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was 167, while the PM10 level was 280, it said.

But as the impact of rains subsided, pollution levels again started to rise. It is expected to oscillate between 'moderate' and 'poor' categories for the next three days, authorities said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality is likely to deteriorate now.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #CPCB #Delhi AQI #environment #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.