Delhi proposes “community solar rooftops” to encourage renewable growth

Mongabay .
Jan 22, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

The state’s last solar policy in 2016 targetted achieving 1,000 Megawatt of rooftop solar by 2020. However, till now, it has been able to achieve only around 230 MW from the rooftop sector.

-In its latest draft Solar Policy 2022, the Delhi government has proposed the concept of community solar rooftops for individual consumers who do not have the option or space to setup solar panels.

-Experts cite a lack of attractive incentives for domestic rooftop solar projects and competition from the existing free grid electricity scheme for the poor uptake of solar rooftop systems by consumers.

By Manish Kumar

The National Capital of Delhi’s last Solar Policy in 2016 had announced a target of around 1,000 Megawatt (MW) of installed capacity of solar energy from solar rooftop setups, by the end of 2020. However, according to the government, so far, it has achieved a capacity of 230 MW of rooftop solar – that’s less than 25% of the target that was supposed to be met three years ago. This is despite incentives offered to consumers and industries as well as the decision to make solar rooftops mandatory for all government buildings with more than 500 square meters of roof space.

Even as the 2016 Policy’s 1,000 MW target is yet to be achieved, the Delhi government has now brought out a new draft Solar Policy 2022 which proposes to increase its growth of solar rooftops. The draft policy now targets an installed capacity of solar rooftops to 750 MW and adding 5,250 MW of utility-scale solar projects from outside Delhi – making it a total of 6,000 MW installed solar capacity – in the next three years (by 2025-26). The policy says that while currently nine percent of Delhi’s total annual electricity demand is met through rooftop and utility scale solar, it plans to increase the share of solar energy in annual electricity, to 25 percent by the end of 2025. The policy aims, by the end of 2025, to have higher solar installed capacity than thermal.

The government has also introduced the concept of community solar rooftops where people who, either do not have rooftops, have smaller rooftops or live in apartments and complexes, can come together to install solar panels at one site and share the benefits based on their shared investments. This would be possible through group net-metering or virtual metering.