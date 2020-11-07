172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|environment|delhi-pollution-biogas-plant-stubble-burning-prakash-javadekar-6084241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biogas plant could be key to lower stubble burning, better air quality: Prakash Javadekar

The Union Minister stated that the biogas demonstration plant which produces compressed biogas from biomass will help combat air pollution in Delhi and North India.

Moneycontrol News

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 6 virtually inaugurated a compressed biogas demonstration plant in Pune for biomass production that could potentially help tackle the stubble burning crisis in North India when successful.

"Government is taking all steps to combat air pollution in Delhi and North India and we will be using all possible technological interventions towards that. We have launched a demonstration plant virtually at Pune which produces compressed biogas from biomass," news agency ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

He added that such biogas facilities will take care of the issue of stubble burning, especially in North India.

Read: Pollution: Air quality plunges to ‘very poor’ level in 29 cities as winter sets in across North India.

The Union Minister was speaking at a meeting held to resolve the Delhi-NCR pollution crisis in the attempt of finding a permanent solution.

Earlier this week, the air quality index (AQI) levels in 29 districts in North India plunged to 'very poor' as winter set in. Crop residue burning, industrial and vehicular pollution was blamed for the poor AQI levels.

Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to bring in new legislation to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), as Delhiites continue to grapple with increasing levels of pollution.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #biogas #Delhi #Delhi Air Pollution #Prakash Javadekar #stubble burning

