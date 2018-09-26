Delhi Env minister directs agencies to ensure compliance of norms, warns of strict actions

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday directed various agencies to ensure that norms for dust control are maintained at construction sites and while transporting related material, even as he warned that those violating them would face strict actions.

The minister said this while chairing a meeting to review the steps being taken for prevention, control and mitigation of air pollution in the city and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi government said.

The meeting was attended by the Delhi's secretary (environment & forests), member secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), director (environment), principal chief conservator of forests, among others.

"However, commissioners of the three municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC - and vice chairman (DDA), were not present in the meeting. Representatives of the NDMC, EDMC, PWD, DCB, DDA, Revenue Department, Transport Department and Traffic Police attended it," the government said in a statement.

Hussain said development agencies should ensure that all construction sites should adhere to the Construction & Demolition Waste Rules, 2016 to avoid any dust emission from construction activities.

"No construction material should be kept in the open and regular sprinkling of water at all construction sites must be done. All high-rise building should have the arrangement of water sprinkling for dust suppression. Strict action against the violators of norms should immediately be initiated by the respective authority," he said.

The minister also directed the transport authorities/traffic police to deploy more staff so that strict actions are taken on the overloaded vehicles and vehicles carrying uncovered construction material.

He stressed upon the need to stop the entry of non-destined vehicles in Delhi as the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways have become operational, the statement said.

Hussain also stressed upon intensifying of actions by all departments/agencies, keeping in view the onset of winter.

Municipal corporations were also directed to explore the feasibility of water sprinkling in inner lanes of the colony before sweeping as a lot of dust is emanated from manual sweeping of roads.

The PWD was directed to increase deployment of mechanical sweeping machines on roads wider than 60 feet with an arrangement for water sprinkling.

The minister also reviewed the action being taken by various departments and agencies on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as notified upon the directions of the Supreme Court to combat air pollution in Delhi and NCR.

He also reviewed the steps being taken by departments and agencies for prevention and control of biomass burning, including crop residue, garbage burning, and vehicular pollution.

The environment secretary apprised the minister about the progress made on the Green Budget Scheme of the Delhi government, viz, conversion of industrial fuel to PNG; conversion of coal-based tandoors to gas-based ones; conversion of boilers in hotels and restaurants to clean fuel; and greening of the city through the mass plantation.

Hussain said the DPCC had deployed 83 home guard volunteers as 'environmental marshals' in wards of the three municipal corporations.

These marshals have observed 9,845 violation cases in Delhi. The DPCC has taken action against 2,656 polluting units this year. Action has also been taken by the SDMC, EDMC, NDMC against 10,196 units operating illegally in non-conforming areas in Delhi, the statement said.

The minister after reviewing the progress, directed all stakeholders, departmental officers to intensify their actions as per the categories of GRAP and ensure all preparedness to deal with winter season episodic air pollution in the city.