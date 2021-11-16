MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment

Delhi calls for WFH implementation, industries shutdown, construction ban in NCR to curb pollution

Delhi Air Pollution: Minister Goal Rai also said that the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign (to curb vehicle pollution) which ends on November 18 will be extended by 15 days - Second phase from November 19 to December 3 .

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 16 said that his government has proposed implementation on Work From Home, ban on construction and industries shutdown in the NCR regions to curb air pollution.

The meeting was held after a bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, directed the concerned secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, and Delhi to attend the meeting to make their submissions before the committee formed by it.

"In today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Haryana, we (Delhi govt) proposed that WFH should be implemented in NCR regions; construction work should be banned, industries should be shut too (in NCR)," ANI has reported quoting Gopal Rai.

Rai also said that the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicle pollution which ends on November 18 will also be extended by 15 days.

"The government has taken a decision to extend the campaign by 15 days, from November 19 to December 3," Rai said.

Close

Related stories

Nearly 2,500 civil defence volunteers are deployed at 100 crossings to make people aware about the significance of turning off their car engine when they are waiting at the traffic signal. The volunteers are deployed from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm in two shifts.

Yesterday the court had said that "The affidavit filed by respondents and after hearing we come to the conclusion the major culprits of pollution are construction activity, industry, transport, power and vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some parts."

The top court also had asked the state governments of Punjab and Haryana to pursue the farmers for two weeks not to do stubble burning.

"We direct the government of India, NCR states to examine introducing work from home for employees,” the bench had said.

Earlier, CM Arind Kejriwal had also announced that in-person school classes in the national capital will remain shut for a week and employees at government offices will be asked to work from home for the same period due to the air pollution crisis.

"For a week from Monday onwards, schools will be physically closed; to continue virtually so that children don't have to breathe polluted air," Kejriwal had said.

The Haryana govt had too announced to shut all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar till November 17, in view of rising air pollution.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality stayed ‘very poor’ for the third consecutive day on November 16. The air quality index (AQI) was at 396.

The condition in neighbouring cities was not much better than in Delhi. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 349, while in Greater Noida, it was 359. The index hovered on 363 in Gurgaon 382 in Noida.

The AQI was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category across large parts of Delhi, barring places like Dwarka Sector-8, Patparganj, Alipur, Shadipur, DTU, and Panjabi Bagh, where it crossed the 400-mark, going into the ‘severe’ category, according to data shown in SAMEER app.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air pollution #air quality index #Delhi #Delhi Air Pollution #environment #India
first published: Nov 16, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.