MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment

Delhi air quality in 'poor' category, minimum temperature 9 degrees Celsius

The city’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 361 on Thursday.

PTI
December 10, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
Image: AP

Image: AP

Air quality in the national capital continued to be in the poor category with the AQI clocking 320 at 9 am on Friday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The city’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 361 on Thursday.

Neighbouring Faridabad (283), Gurugram (287), Noida (304) and Greater Noida (286) also recorded their air quality in the poor category, while Ghaziabad, with an AQI of 309, was in the very poor category.

The city’s 24-hour air quality index (AQI) stood at 361 on Thursday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Close

The minimum temperature in the national capital was 9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

While the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius, the relative humidity recorded by the weather department at 8.30 am was 92 per cent.

On Thursday the minimum temperature at Safdarjung weather station was 8.4 degrees Celsius a notch below normal for this time of the year — and the maximum temperature was 23.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s normal, according to IMD data.
PTI
Tags: #Delhi #Delhi Air Pollution #environment #India
first published: Dec 10, 2021 11:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.