Dean of Diplomatic Corps expresses concern over air quality in Delhi

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos has expressed concern over the poor air quality in Delhi and said the odd-even road rationing scheme is a good start, but working closely with farmers in Punjab on the issue of crop residue burning should also be strongly considered.

Delhi was blanketed by a thick smog for four consecutive days till November 15 as unfavourable weather hampered dispersion of pollutants.

The national capital witnessed a dip in pollution levels on November 16 morning even as the air quality in the city remained in the "severe" category.

Amid the pollution crisis, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in India, Ambassador Castellanos of Dominican Republic, expressed concern over the air quality in Delhi.

"It (pollution) affects all of us. And it does not have a diplomatic solution nor is the MEA the responsible one to solve it. This is a problem of major proportions to be solved by city and federal government, not the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs)."