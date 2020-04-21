Coronavirus pandemic | Spike in air pollution will increase risk of contracting COVID-19

Respiratory troubles are one of the defining symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection and, at this point, when most countries across the world are still struggling to contain the spread of the deadly disease, a spike in pollution levels must be avoided at all costs.

In that light, the Government of India has already started looking at various ways in which pollution levels can be brought down, given a spike is expected right after the nationwide lockdown is lifted, leading to a flurry of activities, reported Live Mint.

As such, India’s air quality improved remarkably since the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus was imposed by the Centre.

However, experts are wary of a return to toxic pollution levels once normalcy resumes. This could spell trouble for the citizens of the country as it would make them more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, which is known to manifest itself in the respiratory tract. Those who already suffer from illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and hypertension would be most exposed to the risk of suffering from the disease.

Speaking on how COVID-19 affects the respiratory system, Dr Nevin Kishore, Head of Bronchology department at Max Healthcare, said acute air pollution can damage to the lungs, making people more susceptible to contracting the disease and suffering from increased complications if they get infected.

Meanwhile, Dr Arun Sharma, Director, Community Medicine, University College of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi, said: “The novel coronavirus is not only transmitted by touch. There will be more dust particles in a polluted area, which could act as carriers of the pathogen.”

The World Economic Forum has also published a research paper linking COVID-19 to air pollution, stating that people living in areas that have poor air quality would catch the infection more easily.

TK Joshi, who is a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s task force on air pollution, has assured that the air quality at present is clean. But this is a temporary relief that comes from the lockdown, with chances of the AQI deteriorating again once the restrictions are lifted and economic activities are on full swing.

He added: “We need to look at options for keeping the air pollution levels low even after the lockdown as it may have an adverse impact on people, making them more prone to COVID-19.”

Joshi further informed that the union ministries of health and environment are supposed to meet soon to discuss ways in which pollution levels can be kept down once the lockdown is lifted.