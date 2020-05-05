App
you are here: HomeNewsEnvironment
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Scrap old vehicles to keep air clean, stimulate new car sales: Royal Enfield CEO

Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Desari suggested the government scrap old vehicles and get a certificate which will help anyone get a discount on brand-new BS-VI vehicles

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a recent interview, Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Desari spoke about the positive outcomes of the novel coronavirus pandemic, as most nations went into a complete or partial lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly disease. He highlighted how this has helped in cleaning up the environment in ways that would not have been possible otherwise.

Admitting that the nationwide lockdown has greatly affected economic activity, he moved on to highlight the “good things” that have come of it – such as clean air, waterbodies cleaning up, etc.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

With that thought, he said the Centre should consider ways to keep pollution levels as low once the lockdown is lifted, reported the Business Line. One way to achieve it would be to stop registering all vehicles that are more than 10 years old. Not only would this help maintain the good air quality, but also stimulate demand for new vehicles.

related news

Desari said: “Where there is a will, there is a way. Scrap them (old vehicles) and get a certificate which will help anyone get a discount on brand-new BS-VI vehicles.”

How the lockdown affects different classes

He added that the same principle could be applied to all sources of pollution, such as industries that discharge their untreated effluent into waterbodies.

The Enfield CEO was hopeful that the markets will bounce back once the lockdown is lifted and normalcy is regained. Confident that there will be an increase in (pent-up) demand, he said companies will have to find out newer ways to engage with their customers.

It is possible that more people will consider investing on owning private cars and two-wheelers as they would be wary of sharing rides on Ola, Uber, and the like, or using any other mode of public transport for that matter.

While safeguards will become the order of the day to prevent infectious diseases from spreading uncontrollably in the future, he said the fear in peoples’ minds will gradually vanish and “high-fives” between friends and colleagues will be acceptable once again.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on May 5, 2020 03:56 pm

tags #Clean Air #coronavirus lockdown #Royal Enfield

