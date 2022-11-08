COP 27 | What is implementation COP, and how is the Russia Ukraine war driving the world towards cleaner energy

In his relatively short address at COP27 on Monday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, “(Russian President) Vladimir Putin's abhorrent war in Ukraine and rising energy prices across the world are not a reason to go slow on climate change – they are a reason to go faster.”

The UK is not the only nation that wants to accelerate its transition to renewable energy. Countries around the world, who have been impacted by the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are looking to switch to greener and cleaner electricity.

Let’s find out why.

How did the Ukraine war spark a global energy crisis?

Russia has always been the world’s largest exporter of fossil fuels, by far. Its invasion of Ukraine prompted European countries to announce sanctions on imports of oil and coal from Russia. In retaliation, Russia curtailed its natural gas supply to Europe.

For global energy supply chains, which were already strained due to the pandemic, this was a brutal blow. All fuels were affected. As per the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2022, prices for spot purchases of natural gas have reached levels never seen before, regularly exceeding the equivalent of USD 250 for a barrel of oil. Coal prices have also hit record levels, while oil rose well above USD 100 per barrel in mid-2022 before falling back.

What does it mean?

High energy prices mean more inflation and the increased risk of another recession. It also means exposing consumers to higher energy bills and supply shortages. Developing countries, like India, are especially vulnerable, since a large portion of income in its poorer households is spent on food and energy.

Short-term responses, to counter this, have been focused on securing available supply and protecting consumers. For example, as per the IEA, Europe is set to import an extra 50 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022 compared with the previous year in order to meet its energy demand. Other actions have included increasing oil- and coal-fired electricity generation and extending the lifetimes of some nuclear power plants.

Problem solved, right?

Hardly. In 2021, the world economy rebounded strongly from the pandemic. Coal powered this growth. Its use for electricity generation was intensified by record high natural gas prices. As a result, global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by 6 percent in 2021 to 36.3 billion tonnes. A new record, as per the IEA.

To keep global temperature rise below 1.5°C and meet its net-zero goals, the world cannot let it happen again. The focus instead must be on an accelerated energy transition that contributes to global energy security and lower energy prices for consumers.

We are making progress. As per the IEA, CO2 emissions are on course to increase by close to 300 million tonnes in 2022 to 33.8 billion tonnes – a far smaller rise than their jump of nearly 2 billion tonnes in 2021. The reason for this decline: a strong push for renewables and electric vehicles.

More needs to done. It’s why the COP27, happening in Egypt right now, is being called ‘Implementation COP’. The key aim, this time, is ensuring full implementation of the Paris Agreement and putting negotiations into concrete actions. Only then, perhaps, will the world be able to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

So what now?

The Ukraine crisis has shifted focus to the need for accelerating structural changes in the energy sector. Many governments across the world have adopted new policies that boost investments in clean energy and efficiency.

As per the IEA, by 2030, annual solar and wind capacity additions in the United States will grow 2.5 times over today’s levels, while electric car sales will be 7 times larger. China is going big with clean energy, which means less coal and oil consumption. The EU is looking for faster deployment of renewables and efficiency improvements in order to bring down natural gas and oil demand by 20 percent this decade, and coal demand by 50 percent. India too continues to make progress towards its domestic renewable capacity target of 500 gigawatts (GW) in 2030. Already renewables meet nearly two-thirds of the country’s rising demand for electricity.

The journey to a more sustainable energy system is not a smooth one, but the Ukraine war is yet another reminder of why we need to push ahead.