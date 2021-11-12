COP 26 | What young India wants when it comes to climate action - Part 1

People walk past a wall with a message on climate eduction at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Since the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP 26) summit started in Glasgow on October 31, we have heard from heads of state, climate experts and climate warriors.

We have seen countries commit to targets, policies, and ideas to curtail climate-linked catastrophes. Example: A hundred countries around the world committed to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, and India said it will achieve net-zero target by 2070, which scientists say could go a long way to arrest global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

We have seen some masterly sidestepping by world leaders and organization. Example: India steered clear of some pledges like curbing the use of coal and coal-based power.

(Net zero target refers to a time when a country will no longer add greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, to the environment.)

We have also heard young climate warriors like Vinisha Umashankar, 14, who spoke at the climate conference on November 3.

As the climate conference comes to a close, we asked these 17 "young climate heroes" - inducted into the United Nations' We The Change project just before COP 26 - to share their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing the earth today, and the solution they propose to reduce or entirely fix the problem. Here's what they had to say:

1. Berjis Driver, 27, B. Arch, M. Plan (Master of Urban Planning)

Area of Interest: Sustainability practices in built environments

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: There needs to be a substantial change in how we choose to perceive issues to begin with. Perception guides desirable climate action outcomes to a great extent and ensures their continuity. In contrast, therefore – conscious negligence remains a major global environmental issue today, followed by a lack of monitoring and evaluation measures for climate action alongside greenwashing. Deficiencies in enforcing legal safeguards and regulations for the same are counterproductive to ongoing climate action efforts. Therefore, legal reforms must be an absolute priority on the road to 2030. Who is really accounting for the efficacy of the actions taken? – this sentiment echoes globally today as the demand for inter-generational equity only increases with climate-driven disparities becoming more prominent.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: A major issue aside from the need to collect authentic data for initiating action, remains filling the gaps between extreme events and ensuring public safety. Financing and pre-existing legal frameworks will only be further strained if business-as-usual scenarios continue with respond-on-occurrence relief measures serving as the only remedy. The need for assuring resilience and not simply promoting it on paper is absolute today, as the coping strategies for relief will not prove to be as sustainable as the introduction of more dynamic and accountable concepts like adaptive co-governance or providing legal weightage and financing towards hyper-localized climate actions.

With waves of solutions and new strategies being brought about and ideated daily, disruptions are inevitable and welcome for upholding the larger public interest. The need to collectively integrate and evaluate these individual and multi-sectoral efforts are critical and must be transparently synergized, in order to truly value and celebrate the commitment of the nation towards climate action.

Elevator pitch for a proposed solution: Creating an enabling environment for practical climate action with assurance of opportunities to learn and contribute is critical, given the predominance of the youth population (with the national median age at 28 years as of 2020). In this regard, we need to add to project-based learning in academia, by creating legal green job platforms and information registers. We can do this via voluntary contribution; by capturing well-explained experiences in sustainable practices by professionals across sectors and generations. This will help enabling the young at the start of their climate action journeys and can further help them overcome the deficiencies in public institution capacities. It can also progressively prevent a repetition of unfavourable mainstream practices, for when the ways of truth are brought to the foray of the narratives behind what truly sustains, can the best of our ideations and intentions towards planetary action as a nation be realized.

2 Archana Soreng, 25, M.A. in Regulatory Governance from Tata Institute of Social Sciences

Area of interest: Research and advocacy on rights of Adivasi and forest-dwelling communities. Documentation and preserving traditional knowledge.

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: I see loss of biodiversity, deforestation, global warming as some of the biggest environmental issues in the world today.

The emission of greenhouse gases due to human activity and industrial activity has been causing global warming, which in turn, has been causing an increase in temperature leading to rising sea levels, melting polar ice caps, flash floods, forest fires and desertification. Loss of biodiversity and deforestation due to human and industrial activity have also led to species and habitats becoming extinct. This causes an imbalance in natural processes posing a threat to ecosystems.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: I come from a place where there are frequent cyclones, almost twice every year. In the past couple of years, we have been facing cyclones during the summer (March - May) and during the onset of winter (around October - November). Being a member of the Adivasi community, I can say that it is even more of a challenge for us because, the summer cyclone hits exactly during the peak season of forest livelihood (minor forest-produce collection and their sale – our main source of income). This pushes the Adivasi community into a vicious circle of poverty. By the time we try to recover from it, we are facing yet another cyclone.

Elevator pitch for the proposed solution: As a member of the Adivasi community and after having worked with forest-dwelling communities, I can say that our way of living is intrinsically connected with nature. Nature is our source of identity, livelihood and culture. We have been protecting nature and its biodiversity through our traditional knowledge and practices over the years.

If policymakers can ensure inclusivity and make us an integral part of the decision-making process of climate action, it will be a win-win situation for all, particularly the environment. Respecting and supporting the traditional knowledge and practices of the Adivasi and forest-dwelling communities and their community-led initiatives will benefit climate action across the world.

3. Hina Saifi, 20, Pursuing BBA

Area of interest: Renewable energy and waste management

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: Human-induced climate change includes both global warming driven by emissions of greenhouse gases and the resulting large-scale shifts in weather patterns.

The largest driver of warming is the emission of greenhouse gases, mainly carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane. Fossil fuel burning (coal, oil, and natural gas) for energy consumption is the main source of these emissions, with additional contributions from agriculture, deforestation, and the chemical reactions in certain manufacturing processes. Even if efforts to minimise future warming are successful, some effects will continue for centuries, including rising sea levels, rising ocean temperatures, and ocean acidification.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: Our dependence on non-renewable sources of energy is the biggest problem in my view. Solar energy will never deplete and it is high time we develop technology to capture it more efficiently so that we are enabled to make the shift completely.

With rapid development and increased demand for energy, there is a need for drastic measures to limit use of conventional (non-renewable) energy. We need to pave way for setting up large projects based on biomass and solar energy as well as smaller hydro-projects.

Elevator pitch for the solution you propose: Our aim is to inspire more people in Uttar Pradesh to adopt clean energy, which can increase employment, wealth as well as reduce energy costs and pollution. Generating electricity from solar panels does not emit any toxic gas, neither does it cause any noise pollution.

Through Suraj Se Samriddhi campaign, we create awareness about the benefits of solar energy and government policies among different sections of the communities in UP so that more people take advantage of it.

Uttar Pradesh is considered one of the most diverse states in India in terms of history, art, culture, religion, industry, and politics. Considering the importance of cities like Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur and Meerut, the campaign demands more such cities be included in the Solar City Programme. Schemes have already been proposed to provide subsidized solar packs to poor rural families and to provide 8 solar street lights at public places in panchayats.

If we want to give a clean environment to the future generation, we have to start working today, in this moment. For that, it is imperative that we walk the solar way.

4. Akhilesh Anilkumar, 21, BBA

Area of interest: Curbing single use plastics, environment curriculum advocacy, documenting coastal erosion

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: Industries still rely on single use plastics and our systems keep supporting this. We have so many scalable, circular solutions / systems which industries can adopt. It is high time we curb the use of single use plastics with policies that support this transition. While we have the solutions, logistics till the end user make them expensive. Policy frameworks should incentivise and subsidise, when required, for a seamless transition in the early stages.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: India severely lacks proper climate education infrastructure and curriculum. By understanding climate and its related factors closer, students can work locally on issues within their communities and start taking action. This will open space for localised disaster management systems and also encourage local and sustainable solutions in communities.

Elevator pitch for the solution you propose: Implementation of climate curriculum prepared by Bring Back Green across schools and colleges with the help of different education boards.

Educational institutions can work as local centres for sustainable development. With an effective system in place for climate education, educational institutions can share data and resources amongst other institutions and build networks. Climate solutions can be experimented regionally (within institutional boundaries) and communities can use the infrastructure to tap into the resources and data for building resilience.

We envisage a platform for educational institutions where students, teachers, management and community members can interact, co-create, share resources and information for developing sustainable communities.

5. Kriti Tula, 33, BA in Fashion Design, Master's in Design Management

Area of interest: Sustainable fashion

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: Finding solutions to save the planet with least effect on economic stability is the greatest challenge, in my opinion. It is essential to invest more in alternative circular economies producing low impact products made with new age materials. Reusing and recycling material that has already been produced needs to be seen as an important raw material for circularity to be pushed. It is frustrating to see so much innovation but so little action on ground. And finally, re-evaluating the supply chain and committing more funds than marketing into manufacturing for suppliers to be able to invest in cleaner energy, better paid workers and taking ownership of waste management at source.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: I don’t' think climate change is a local problem anymore. Over-utilisation and mis-management of natural and human resources in non-western countries, due to lack of funds and intention, only makes it more urgent for India to react. As a production-based country, we are closer to the problem and will be impacted more by it. Hence, we need to take a lead and change the way we do business. Making environment a key stakeholder in large scale businesses is imperative. It ought to be seen as the need of the hour and not just a competitive advantage.

Elevator pitch for the solution you propose: At Doodlage, we make products from factory-produced garment manufacturing waste as well as recycled material made from used garments; while also aiming to recycle and reuse the waste we ourselves produce. This includes post-cutting waste, defective pieces and end of line fabric, dead stock and recycled material. The big idea is that re-manufacturing saves the resources that would go into making virgin fabrics. It may seem like a small or even a needlessly tedious act; but considering the enormous environmental costs of (mainly fast) fashion - from water guzzling cotton crops to unsustainable levels of cloth production - it can make a great difference.

Our larger vision is to create awareness around the need for alternative fashion economies. Our solution addresses multiple sources of emissions by promoting circular economies, and educating customers on conscious consumerism. This idea is not just for us and our customers but also includes the artisans who work with us as well as the ethical fair-wage manufacturing units we associate with. We also make it a point to work with organisations which are willing to promote the training and skilling of more women artisans in the industry.

6. Medha Priya, 26, Pursuing M. Des. in Interactive Design

Area of interest: Green construction and certification

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: The biggest issue I find in the world is the lack of awareness among people in understanding how they can contribute to climate action. This stems from the simple fact that people do not know if their contribution will make a difference. There is limited access to resources and stories to inspire people to make conscious decisions. This holds true for a single individual as well as a global organization.

In the construction sector, the government has come up with many incentives for developers to address environmental concerns. This has resulted in an exponential increase in buildings seeking green building certifications and heading towards a low-carbon future. However, there is a long way to go with regards to the mindset towards the environment. Actions taken towards climate action are currently directed towards personal agenda rather than sustainable development. If we can address awareness, half the battle is won.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: India is urbanizing at a very rapid rate. More and more people are moving to towns from villages, and cities from towns, in search of a better livelihood. To accommodate this influx, the government has taken up initiatives to provide adequate infrastructure. But the rate of influx is far greater than the rate at which regulated development takes place. Thus, many illegal and unsafe construction activities occur that pose a threat not only to the environment but also to the safety of people. Many low-income families live in dilapidated living conditions, marked by poor construction, lack of waste disposal facilities, absence of clean water, and many more basic amenities. There are several issues that India faces with regard to climate change, and in my opinion, unregulated infrastructure development is one of the big ones.

Elevator pitch for the solution you propose: Children are the leaders of tomorrow. They will be taking decisions that drive the world forward. How they see the world and their values are determined in the formative years of school. For sustainable development to become a reality, we must begin educating our children and enabling them for this leadership, by changing the way they see the world and by setting a value system rooted in sustainability, in their formative years itself.

I wish to conduct interactive workshops on SDG education to children in government and private schools. An interactive session is where we talk not only about what the SDGs are but how children can make small changes right then, in their households and in their schools, to make the world a cleaner and greener place. Through simple activities and observations – such as understanding where waste from their house ends up at, whether their building society harvest rainwater and endless more. If given the opportunity to extend these workshops over several weeks, we can also invite local changemakers who are working on such initiatives. The end goal would not only be awareness and education of young children, but also a platform for activists to showcase their work to impressionable minds and move the conversation forward.

7. Sanju Soman, 28, Master's in Climate Change and Sustainability Studies

Area of interest: Climate entrepreneurship, Climate governance and sustainability training

Biggest environmental issue in the world today: The biggest environmental issue in the world is that of unplanned and uncontrolled development leading to increased demand for resources and large-scale destruction of natural ecosystems. While our natural habitat is altered for development needs, governments across the globe forget to analyse the benefit it has, if left untouched. For example, when a wetland is converted for development, we are washing away the ecosystem services it provides us in terms of water purification, water percolation, flood control, food (fish is a major protein source) and so much more. Similarly, when we destroy forests for monoculture or resource extraction, we are wiping the ability of the region to sequester CO2, produce oxygen, maintain the balance of species and so much more. This uncontrolled growth also leads to an increase in emissions which leads to change in climate, increase in the levels of atmospheric pollutants and water pollutants. Unplanned development is also causing urban areas to become vulnerable to extreme weather events and is also impacted by other factors like shortage of water, high pollution levels, traffic congestions and waste management woes.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: The biggest challenge India is facing right now is that of change in livelihoods due to change in the climate. Changing climate has led to

- Decrease in productivity of agricultural produce due to change in rainfall pattern and increase in temperature, thus forcing farmers to explore other livelihood options.

- An increase in sea surface temperature and acidification of water bodies has led to a reduction in marine resources affecting thousands of members of the fishing community. Not only that they are facing an economic crisis, but also a nutritional crisis as marine food is their major source of protein. This change in the productivity of the sea is also impacted by vanishing coral reefs which have the highest biodiversity of any marine system.

- Unpredictable climate changes have also led to large-scale economic loss to small and large shop owners who are impacted by frequent floods that destroy their stocks.

- Rising sea levels are increasing saltwater percolation in groundwater tables affecting crops that are not saline tolerant.

- Eventually, this change in livelihood is leading to increase in poverty across the country.

Elevator pitch for the solution you propose: Governments across the world need to now focus on planned development where priority is given to the protection of the ecosystem, building resilience to vulnerable communities, and protecting livelihoods of people. We need to prioritize development that is sustainable and planned. I mean to say the development of a region must be based on multiple factors such as future growth, availability of resources, future climate vulnerabilities, etc.

If remained untouched, our natural ecosystems will keep on providing the ecosystem services they provide now. This way the governments can ensure reducing future vulnerabilities and uncertainties. For example, if honeybee colonies vanish, governments would have to spend trillions of dollars for manual pollination. Apart from that, with an increase in emissions, it has become more important to preserve existing landscapes which support us in sequestering greenhouse gases.

Equally important is for us to restore the ecosystem and landscapes which have already been destroyed. This can help not only by way of mitigation but also in creation of jobs. Eco-restoration efforts need to be incentivized and we need to scale up such initiatives that can create income to people.

With large-scale loss of livelihoods, governments will have to train and provide support to farmers to adapt to new agriculture practices. This can ensure we don’t face a major food security issue in the future. Additionally, crop insurances can support families being affected by disasters. Along with this, we need to invest in developing technologies that can reduce resource demand, increase resource efficiency, support in sequestration of GHG, technologies which can help to model future changes, and technologies that can help mitigation and adaptation. This can be done by pumping resources to fund R&D in climate tech and promoting education in the area of climate change and sustainable development. The solutions we implement now should ensure an increase in livelihood opportunities and also enhance the resilience of communities. This cannot be successful without the extensive involvement of local government bodies and research/educational institutions.

8. Sarath K.R., 27, Education:+2

Area of interest: River conservation and youth training

Biggest environmental issue in the world today: Change in weather patterns is the most global problem we face today. Many animals have migrated to other places causing big shifts in our ecosystem. Crops that are cultivated according to seasons do not give the expected outcomes anymore because of these changes. Sometimes, farmers face great loss because of natural calamities like flood. Global warming leads to increase in sea level leading to complete submergence of so many coastal areas.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: Pollution of air, water and soil is India’s biggest challenge.

We have so many industries, but not stringent rules / law enforcement to ensure these industries work according to environment protocol. Industries dispose their waste without any treatment. These harmful chemicals damage our soil, water and air rendering them unable to consume.

Over usage of pesticides and fertilisers in farming leads to water pollution, carbon and other chemicals released by industries and vehicles lead to air pollution (resulting in many airborne diseases, not to mention other phenomena like acid rain which damages water and soil, in turn) and the list goes on.

Elevator pitch of the solution you propose: Governments at all levels should implement clear policies for protection of environment and make strict rules for implementation. Monitoring all projects whatsoever is imperative.

In education system needs to incorporate studies related to earth and there should be a place for children to explore all these. We should create an environment for our children to develop a connection with the nature. Creating awareness across age-groups is also a must.

8. Sneha Shahi, 24, Pursuing PhD in Conservation Science and Sustainability Studies

Area of interest: Reducing plastic waste at source and water conservation

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: Carbon and other emissions which are driven by consumerism and industrial greed are changing the very fabric of the planet. Rise in temperatures sounds like a fact but it is a difficult truth that still many authority figures and country heads do not want to acknowledge. Communities that have led sustainable lives historically are now facing issues in adhering to that lifestyle because of changing weather patterns. They are vulnerable to these temperature changes more than others, and yet, they have not been given the importance that they deserve.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: Conservation of freshwater resources must be our top priority! Water is getting deeply impacted by pollution, and with changing climate, there is high variability in rainfall leading to floods and droughts in different areas. This is linked to food security and access to drinking water as well, and thus, it is a human rights issue. The demands are only going to go higher, with a rocketing population. We need to foresee excessive scarcity and we need to manage our water resources through investments in storage, sustainable distribution and mindful consumption.

Elevator pitch for the solution you propose: India is one of the most vulnerable-to-droughts countries. Droughts can be short-lived or can last for months or years, but will invariably have substantial effect on agriculture, human population, livestock, and the general ecosystem in the affected region. So, while it has a devastating impact on economy in general, it is particularly more in regions where first-order economic activities such as agriculture constitute the primary source of livelihood. The issue at hand also links to fresh water. Drinking water accessibility, which may be a non-issue to some, is a farfetched dream for many. Financial help to cope with climate change-induced drought events is necessary and needs to be fast-tracked. Dealing with droughts in the initial stages is a much more sensible and easier thing to do (beyond provision of supplies) than doing it after it has become a grave danger. It is essential to carry out vulnerability mapping for regions experiencing high variability in rainfall and monitor trends to be better prepared. In my doctoral studies, I will be trying to understand climatic changes leading to droughts and the causes that might directly or indirectly affect agricultural vulnerability in India.

9. Soumya Ranjan Biswal, 24, Education: +2

Area of interest: Marine restoration

Biggest environmental issue facing the world today: Climate change and the effects of rising temperature on habits and habitats of various creatures is the most important global problem. Recent mass extinctions, a definite result of global warming, are so alarming.

Biggest climate change issue in India today: India is expected to face irreversible impacts of climate change, says one IPCC report. These are going to be severe and will undoubtedly affect everyone in the country. Apart from rising sea levels and submergence of populous coastal towns, unpredictable and erratic rainfall, resultant floods, droughts in other regions, intense heat stress, heat waves, frequent cyclones, and so on are to be expected.

Elevator pitch for the solution you propose: Control emissions and conserve habitats like our time on this planet has already a deadline. We (governments and citizens together) must act swiftly and right away.

Views from eight more climate action heroes in part 2, out tomorrow.