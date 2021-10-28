COP 26 | India is expected to raise concept of 'climate justice', 'climate finance'

Representative Image

In the upcoming Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending, India could raise the concept of 'climate justice' and 'climate finance'. It is also expected to launch its own 'climate tracker' before the conference, reported News 18.

'Climate justice' involves a change in attitude, a more holistic approach which is the need at the global level. "Climate finance is a big issue which we will raise. Also, developed countries need to start from ‘net negative’ instead of ‘net zero’. India has so far not taken a call on the ‘net zero’ issue,” the report stated quoting a government source.

A detailed document in the form of a booklet is supposed to be out soon that will explain India's stance at COP 26. Another aspect India is expected to focus on is stressing the need for action on a global level, besides dialogue on climate change, citing its own example of the International Solar Alliance with France.

“There is a need for actionable forums and innovative actions. Concept of ‘Common But Differentiated Responsibility’ (CBDR) needs to be followed,” the source said.

India will also be highlighting the fact that it has fulfilled its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The 'Climate Tracker' which has been developed by the MS Swaminathan Research Institute Foundation in Chennai and National Institute for Advanced Science Studies, Bengaluru, will be launched in a couple of days.

Government sources said India is not likely to agree to the effort to bring a ‘Methane Pledge’ as the approach should not be sectorial and arm-twisting on such issues is not desirable.

Developed nations have been changing their goalposts when it comes to problems regarding climate change and nothing substantial has come out yet from the various meetings and conferences - Kyoto Protocol to Paris Agreement to Pre- COP26- that have been held, a source told News 18.

“Changing goalposts have always happened on four issues — Temperature, Mitigation, Finance and Responsibility,” the source added.