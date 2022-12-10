 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Climate philanthropy: Making a case for inclusivity

Neera Nundy & Parnasha Banerjee
Dec 10, 2022 / 09:02 PM IST

The impact of climate change cuts across almost all sectors, with vulnerable communities facing the worst onslaught due to poverty, lack of resources, and awareness.

Women bear a disproportionate share of the burden of climate change, because of the social, political, and economic marginalization they experience from systems and structures.(Representational image: AP)

India is the seventh-most vulnerable, out of 181 countries, to the consequences of climate change, with our marginalized communities being the most at risk, according to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021. Even though climate change is a global concern, not everyone will be uniformly impacted. In addition to geographical location, race, caste, ethnicity, economic well-being and occupation significantly impact how people experience climate change.

Climate is a deeply intersectional issue, and its impact cuts across almost all sectors, with vulnerable communities facing the worst onslaught of climate change due to poverty, lack of resources, and awareness. Floods, wildfires, and droughts are sudden climatic disasters that cause displacement and adversely impact people's livelihoods. These effects will differ between men and women in different societies, with women bearing a disproportionate share of the burden because of the social, political, and economic marginalization they experience from systems and structures.

Given that the Sustainable Development Agenda for 2030 emphasizes holistic development with an endeavour to focus on the most vulnerable and underserved, there is an urgent need for philanthropy in India to help communities cope with the socio-economic impacts of climate change by building resilience and supporting environmental-justice efforts.

Disproportionate adverse effects on the most vulnerable

A district-level climate vulnerability assessment study conducted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), noted that 27 of 35 states and Union territories are highly vulnerable to extreme hydro-meteorological catastrophes and their compounded impacts. Another study by CEEW that conducted district-level profiling of India’s extreme climate events noted that 75 percent of Indian districts, housing over 638 million people, are extreme climate vulnerability hotspots.